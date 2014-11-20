MOVES-Fidelity hires new UK real estate portfolio manager
March 20 Asset manager Fidelity International Ltd appointed Ewan Montgomery as portfolio manager, real estate, UK.
MILAN Nov 20 DBRS will change its assessement of Italy's rating over the next six months and the direction of the move will hinge on progress achieved on planned reforms, the rating agency's head analyst for Italy said on Thursday.
"Over the course of the next six months DBRS will definitely update its assessment of Italy's sovereign rating," Giacomo Barisone told Reuters on the sidelines of an event.
"Much will depend on whether the government will be successful in approving the reforms it has announced," he added.
DBRS in October confirmed Italy's long-term rating at A (low) with a a negative outlook.
Among the four agencies whose ratings the European Central Bank uses to set collateral for banks' funding, DBRS assigns Italy the highest mark. A downgrade below the single-A threshold would force Italian lenders to post larger amounts of government bonds against ECB loans. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za)
March 20 Asset manager Fidelity International Ltd appointed Ewan Montgomery as portfolio manager, real estate, UK.
* Zloty, forint off multi-week highs * Leu near multi-year low, IMF warns over budget deficit * Romania holds bond auction, two previous auctions failed * Equities also retreat after post-Fed gains By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 20 Central European currencies and stocks gave up ground on Monday after Friday's warning from the International Monetary Fund about a rise in Romania's budget deficit and ahead of a government bond auction in Bucharest. Regional
LONDON, March 20 The weekend's meeting of G20 finance chiefs was not "very good" and has caused uncertainty about policy coordination between the world's top economies, Indonesia's finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.