MILAN, March 4 Rating agency DBRS said on Friday
it is not the right time to upgrade its A (low) credit rating
for Italy despite an economic recovery and progress on reforms.
"There are conflicting elements offsetting each other, so
the rating is very stable," Fergus McCormick, head sovereign
analyst at DBRS, told Reuters. "Now is not the time for an
upgrade."
Of the four agencies whose ratings the European Central Bank
uses to set collateral requirements for its lending to banks,
DBRS is the only one that ranks the euro zone's third-largest
economy in the 'A' band, in the middle of investment grade.
A downgrade to a lower category would raise the cost for the
country's banks of using Italy's government bonds as collateral
for ECB loans.
McCormick said positive factors supporting Italy's rating
were the implementation of reforms, the economic recovery, the
primary surplus, low interest rates and political stability.
But he said economic growth was still too weak and a number
of external factors could pose risks, such as the Chinese
slowdown, the migrant crisis, and the possibility that Britain
could leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)