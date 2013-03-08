NEW YORK, March 8 Fitch Ratings on Friday cut
Italy's sovereign credit rating to BBB-plus from A-minus, citing
in part political uncertainty on the country's recent
inconclusive elections.
The outlook is negative, Fitch said in a statement.
"The inconclusive results of the Italian parliamentary
elections on 24-25 February make it unlikely that a stable new
government can be formed in the next few weeks," Fitch said.
"The increased political uncertainty and non-conducive
backdrop for further structural reform measures constitute a
further adverse shock to the real economy amidst the deep
recession."