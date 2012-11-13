MILAN Nov 13 Fitch Ratings rejected on Tuesday allegations of market manipulation in a landmark Italian probe into a series of downgrades of the country's sovereign credit.

Prosecutors in the southern town of Trani want to put seven current and former employees at Fitch and rival agency Standard & Poor's on trial for allegedly leaking information about their downgrades during market hours, provoking steep losses on Italy's stock and bond markets.

"Fitch Ratings completely rejects any suggestion of wrongdoing in these matters and will defend itself vigorously," the agency said in an emailed statement.

S&P on Monday rejected the claims by the prosecutors. An Italian judge will have the ultimate say on whether to start the trial, which would be the first European court case over sovereign rating cuts. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Hugh Lawson)