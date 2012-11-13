(Adds more Fitch quotes, background)
MILAN Nov 13 Fitch Ratings rejected on Tuesday
allegations of market manipulation in a landmark Italian probe
into a series of downgrades of the country's sovereign credit.
Prosecutors in the southern town of Trani want to put seven
current and former employees at Fitch and rival agency Standard
& Poor's on trial for allegedly leaking information about their
downgrades during market hours, provoking steep losses on
Italy's stock and bond markets.
"Fitch Ratings completely rejects any suggestion of
wrongdoing in these matters and will defend itself vigorously,"
the agency said in an emailed statement.
S&P on Monday rejected the claims by the prosecutors. An
Italian judge will have the ultimate say on whether to start the
trial, which would be the first European court case over
sovereign rating cuts.
The case focuses on a series of downgrades that have hit
Italy since 2011, including one by Fitch in January 2012.
Prosecutors say Fitch released comments on its upcoming
downgrade of Italy before the rating cut was announced.
In Tuesday's statement, Fitch said a possible downgrade of
Italy had already been comunicated to the market when it placed
the country on Rating Watch Negative in December 2011.
Subsequent public comments by Fitch analysts in mid-January
merely referred to the December report, it said.
"In keeping with our policies and applicable law, the
Italian government was informed of this action," Fitch said.
"We do not understand how these facts could be viewed as
market manipulation," it said.
The Trani prosecutors, launching a case which bigger Italian
courts have refused to back, probed five analysts from S&P and
two from Fitch for alleged market manipulation and abuse of
privileged information.
S&P on Monday rejected all the claims made by the
prosecutors and an Italian judge will have the ultimate say on
whether the trial should go ahead.
The magistrates dropped allegations against peer agency
Moody's, saying there was no evidence of "intention to
manipulate markets" during the raft of rating cuts that have hit
Italy since 2011.
If the Italian case goes to trial it may reshape the
long-running debate over liability of rating agencies for their
credit opinions at a time of great global economic uncertainty.
"The nature of these allegations give rise to some very
serious concerns regarding the ability of credit ratings
agencies to produce and publish authoritative, credible opinion,
which is free from intimidation or political pressure," Fitch
said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Hugh Lawson)