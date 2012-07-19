BRIEF-Xilinx Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - SEC filing
* Xilinx Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lTH5ug) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 19 Fitch Ratings on Thursday affirmed Italy's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings at A-minus with a negative outlook.
"In affirming Italy's sovereign ratings, Fitch has sought to look beyond current economic and financial conditions and take into account recent and prospective structural reforms that would enhance the growth potential of the economy as well as its assessment that debt stabilization and reduction is within reach," Fitch said in a statement. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 A former Wall Street investment banker was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after he was convicted of engaging in insider trading by repeatedly tipping his father off to unannounced healthcare mergers.
* Mosaic Co files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2m4Ugob) Further company coverage: