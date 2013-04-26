NEW YORK, April 26 Moody's Investors Service on Friday affirmed Italy's Baa2 long-term government bond ratings, with a negative outlook, citing the country's subdued growth prospects balanced against low funding costs.

The country's "medium-term growth rate will continue to be anemic," Moody's said in a statement.

But Italy also has "low funding costs, which, if sustained, buy time for the government to implement reforms and for growth to resume."