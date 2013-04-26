BRIEF-ReneSola provides outlook for project business
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
NEW YORK, April 26 Moody's Investors Service on Friday affirmed Italy's Baa2 long-term government bond ratings, with a negative outlook, citing the country's subdued growth prospects balanced against low funding costs.
The country's "medium-term growth rate will continue to be anemic," Moody's said in a statement.
But Italy also has "low funding costs, which, if sustained, buy time for the government to implement reforms and for growth to resume."
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
* Capital Senior Living Corporation appoints Paul J. Isaac and Ross B. Levin as new independent directors
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management February 28, 2017