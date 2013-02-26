BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
NEW YORK Feb 26 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday that Italy's sovereign ratings will not immediately be affected by the country's recent election.
Italy's political parties are still looking for a way forward after the election gave no party a parliamentary majority, posing the threat of prolonged uncertainty stoking the European financial crisis.
"We believe the policy choices of the next government, once it is mandated by Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, will be a key factor for Italy's sovereign creditworthiness," S&P said in a statement.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes