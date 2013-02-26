NEW YORK Feb 26 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday that Italy's sovereign ratings will not immediately be affected by the country's recent election.

Italy's political parties are still looking for a way forward after the election gave no party a parliamentary majority, posing the threat of prolonged uncertainty stoking the European financial crisis.

"We believe the policy choices of the next government, once it is mandated by Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, will be a key factor for Italy's sovereign creditworthiness," S&P said in a statement.