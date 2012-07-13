DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
ROME, July 13 Italian Treasury Undersecretary Gianfranco Polillo dismissed Moody's rating cut on Friday as an "incomprehensible" decision and said Rome would respect its commitment to achieving a structural budget surplus even if the economic cycle worsens.
"I am very perplexed by the Moody's decision because of the weakness of the reasoning and above all by the size of cut. They are very weak reasons," he told Reuters.
"On the one hand, they're talking about political reasons, which is quite arbitrary. I don't think anyone is able to explain how the Italian political situation will evolve," he said, adding that the economic reasoning was also "incomprehensible" given that other countries were seeing their debt burdens rises faster than Italy.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte)
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)