MILAN Aug 1 It is less likely that Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup will launch a second rights issues, CEO Pietro Scott Jovane said on Thursday.

In an analyst conference call, he said he was more confident in the company's cash generation capabilities and on asset disposals, making a second capital increase more remote.

RCS, which completed a 410-million euro ($544 million) cash call in July, said on Wednesday its net loss narrowed to 125.4 million euros in the first half from 427 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Francesca Landini and Danilo Masoni)