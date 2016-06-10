UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, June 10 Italy's RCS MediaGroup, which publishes Italy's top-selling newspaper Corriere della Sera, rebuffed on Friday a takeover offer by rival Cairo Communication.
RCS Mediagroup said in a statement that the board had unanimously viewed that the all-share offer was inadequate.
Cairo Communication said in April it was offering 0.12 of its shares for each RCS share, implying a valuation of 0.54 euros per RCS share at current market price.
In an attempt to trump Cairo's bid, private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of shareholders in RCS have launched a rival bid, offering 0.70 euros cash per share.
Shares in RCS MediaGroup ended down 0.8 percent to 0.77 euros on Friday. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Sabina Suzzi; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources