MILAN, June 24 Italy's RCS MediaGroup, which publishes Italy's top-selling newspaper Corriere della Sera, rejected on Friday an improved takeover offer by rival Cairo Communication.

RCS Mediagroup said in a statement that its board had unanimously viewed the new all-share offer as "inadequate".

Cairo Communication said last week it was offering 0.16 of its shares for each RCS share, improving an initial bid based on a swap ratio of 0.12 between the shares of the two publishers.

Cairo's new offer valued RCS shares at 0.68 euros. Stock in RCS MediGroup ended Friday at 0.76 euros.

