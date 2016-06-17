(Recasts and adds details of new Cairo offer)

MILAN, June 17 Italy's Cairo Communication sweetened its all-share takeover bid for RCS MediaGroup on Friday, as a battle with a group of existing RCS shareholders for control of the influential publisher intensified.

Milan-based RCS publishes Italy's top-selling daily Corriere della Sera, ownership of which is seen as influential in a country where newspapers still have an important role in shaping the political and business debate.

Cairo Communication, headed by media tycoon Urbano Cairo, said in a statement it would offer 0.16 of a share in itself for every RCS share, up 33 percent from the initial 0.12 it offered in April. The new offer values RCS shares at 0.67 euros each.

Shares in RCS MediaGroup closed up 4 percent at 0.78 euros on Friday. Cairo's shares ended up 5.9 percent at 4.30 euros.

The first offer made by Cairo was rebuffed by the board of the Milan-based publisher last week saying it was inadequate.

Cairo said that, if successful, it would proceed to merge RCS into its existing media conglomerate. According to a company business plan the new group would reach 1.3 billion euros in revenues in 2017.

Cairo also called an extraordinary shareholders meeting on July 18 to approve a cash call needed for the potential merger.

Private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of core shareholders in RCS challenged Cairo in May, offering to pay 776 million euros ($874 million), including debt, for the publisher.

The rival bid from the consortium, including entrepreneur Diego Della Valle, investment bank Mediobanca, lender UnipolSai, and tyre maker Pirelli, begins next Monday and is due to run until July 15.

On Friday, the board of RCS said the consortium had advanced an industrial plan that was coherent with the current strategy of the publisher, but its offer price was not adequate.

Cairo, which is being advised by Intesa Sanpaolo, already owns 4.7 percent of RCS. Intesa Sanpaolo, also an RCS shareholder, has publicly backed Cairo's offer.

The battle over heavily indebted RCS was triggered when car maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' said in March it would sell its 16.7 percent stake in the publisher. Fiat completed the sale of its shares in June. ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Giulia Segreti; Editing by Hugh Lawson)