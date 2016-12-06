(Repeats to add BlackRock ticker symbol)
LONDON Dec 6 A top bond investor at BlackRock
Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Tuesday
that his fund would exit a long-held underweight position on
Italian debt if there were signs the country was not headed back
to the polls early next year.
Italy could hold an election as early as February, a
minister in Matteo Renzi's outgoing government said on Tuesday
after speaking with the prime minister.
"To get back to overweight we would need clarity that there
are no new elections in the next six months," Michael
Krautzberger, BlackRock's head of European fixed income told
Reuters.
Krautzberger said he had been underweight Italian government
bonds for the last three or four months, but had reduced that
slightly ahead of Sunday's constitutional vote. He said he was
also underweight French and Dutch debt in the euro zone, both
related to uncertain election outcomes in those countries next
year.
Turning to Thursday's European Central Bank meeting,
Krautzberger said markets would be disappointed if the central
bank did not extend its asset purchase scheme at its current
pace for six months, or at a slightly slower pace for 9-12
months.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)