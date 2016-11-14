ROME Nov 14 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi suggested on Monday that he may not stay on if a referendum on constitutional reform that he is championing fails.

Asked in a radio interview what he would do if the 'no' vote won in the Dec. 4 referendum, he said: "If I have to stay on in parliament and do what everyone else has done before me, that is, to scrape by and just float there, that does not suit me."

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)