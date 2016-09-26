ROME, Sept 26 A referendum over Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's flagship constitutional reform will be held on
Dec. 4, a government official said on Monday, with the fate of
the Italian government likely to hinge on the outcome.
Renzi says the reform will bring much-needed political
stability to Italy and has repeatedly pledged to resign if
voters reject his proposals to cut the powers of the upper house
Senate and reduce the number of parliamentarians.
However, some recent opinion polls have put the 'No' camp
ahead and Renzi now refuses to be drawn on his future, saying he
does not want the issue to dominate the referendum debate.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)