MILAN Dec 6 The chief executive of Monte dei Paschi di Siena was due to hold talks with European Central Bank officials on Tuesday, threes sources close to the matter said, as the Italian lender's hopes of pulling off a privately-backed 5 billion euro fundraising faded.

A board meeting that had initially been planned for Tuesday has been postponed to Wednesday or Thursday, one of the sources said.

