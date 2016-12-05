BRUSSELS Dec 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that Italy should continue the economic reforms begun by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who resigned after a heavy defeat in a referendum on constitutional amendments.

Speaking on arrival at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels, Schaeuble said he had spoken to his Italian counterpart and believed that it was important for Italy now to have a functioning government. Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan was skipping the Brussels meeting and is among possible successors to Renzi.

Schaeuble said investors should be "relaxed" about the Italian referendum, which was a domestic issue, and said he saw no grounds for there to be a crisis for the euro currency. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)