LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The fate of Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena bondholders sits on a knife edge as bankers hammer out the
feasibility of a private recapitalisation for the troubled
lender, after voters rejected prime minister Renzi's
constitutional reforms on Sunday.
The syndicate of banks underwriting the 5bn capital raise
were due to meet on Monday to discuss whether the result could
knock the cash call, expected to start on December 7 or 8, off
course. Under a pre-underwriting deal, the banks can drop the
transaction due to adverse market conditions.
BMPS announced on Friday that a debt-to-equity conversion
had raised over 1bn, said by an investor to fall in line with
or just short of the bank's target.
This has ratcheted up the pressure on other parts of the
plan, including contributions from anchor investors.
Failure to find a private solution could potentially force
the state to prop up the bank. This would in turn potentially
trigger European rules forcing losses upon subordinated
bondholders and may unleash a fresh round of volatility on
European markets.
"The MPS resolution might be more complicated," said Gilles
Guibout, a portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers in
Paris.
"You could imagine that investors such as the Qataris might
not invest in such an uncertain Italian political landscape. It
raises the chance of state aid, with the part-nationalisation of
MPS."
Authorities had been hoping to avoid the bail-in of the
bank's liabilities at all costs after losses imposed on Italian
retail investors caused outrage at the end of last year.
According to media reports on Friday, Italy has already
discussed the terms of a state bailout with the European
Commission that could be launched this week if needed.
"To achieve a lasting solution to the problems of the banks,
there must, we think, be a high risk of burden sharing
especially for subordinated bondholders," Richard Thomas, a
research analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, wrote in a
note on Monday.
Compensation could be paid in specified circumstances after
last year's objections, he added.
"However, any attempts to impose losses on retail
bondholders would be received negatively by the market, we
think, though the political fallout could be more limited if
there is for example a technocratic government."
HANGING IN THERE
BMPS's bonds were lower on the day versus Friday's levels.
Its 5% 2020 Tier 2, part of the debt-for-equity swap
launched a week ago, has dropped two and a half points to a cash
price bid of 58.9.
The 5.6% 2020s, also part of the exchange, were down over
three points at 59.
But one of the hedge funds involved in the debt-for-equity
swap who had spoken to the bank said BMPS had told him there was
no change of plan just yet, and that it was not writing anything
off.
"This referendum was not about the euro, nor about the
future of banks in Italy," said Sam Theodore, group managing
director, financial institutions at Scope Ratings, who expects
the private solution to go ahead.
"At the end of the day nobody wants this operation to
fail. Critical will be the conversion of sub debt which so far
seems to be on the right track. I doubt the bank will end up
being nationalised; this would resuscitate old ghosts nobody in
Europe wants to see resuscitated."
Even if the government's hand is forced, state aid not only
for BMPS but also other Italian lenders in desperate need of
capital - Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca and Banca
Carige - looks easily manageable, said Erik Nielsen, group chief
economist at UniCredit Research.
"The numbers are not that scary - maybe 10-15bn in all,
depending on the degree (and venue) of compensation that would
be provided to (financially) vulnerable holders of subordinated
debt being bailed in," he wrote in a note.
"That's less than 1% of Italian GDP."
Still, investors remain nervous around the smaller lenders'
subordinated debt. A 200m Vicenza Tier 2 trade has lost over
two points, quoted at 45.6 according to Tradeweb, following the
same pattern as a 200m Tier 2 for Veneto Banca quoted at 45.45.
