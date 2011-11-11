(Adds more details, combines earlier stories)

* Saras sees benefits from Libya oil output restart

* ERG swings to Q3 net profit of 8 mln euros vs 14 mln euro loss

* Saras Q3 comparable EBITDA 22.4 mln euros, down 17 pct

MILAN, Nov 11 Italian refiner ERG forecast more gloom for the refining sector as the euro zone crisis takes its toll on the diesel market and Libyan crude oil stocks recover only gradually.

ERG, Italy's No. 2 refiner, said on Friday the 52 percent surge in its adjusted core earnings in the third quarter was driven by power generation and renewable energy, while its refining business was hit by the negative sector-wide situation.

"The R&M (refining and marketing) division will continue to show low performance as a result of the persisting adverse situation in the refining sector," ERG Chief Executive Alessandro Garrone said in a statement.

Overcapacity and a weak economic climate have cut refining margins, especially for the smaller operators.

But ERG's smaller rival Saras was upbeat about the restart of oil production in Libya which it said would provide a filip for its results.

Saras, which used to source about 35 percent of its crude oil shipments from Libya before the war there, said it has already reaped benefits from a rapid restart of oil production in the north African country.

It said it hopes to remove in the fourth quarter "the disoptimisation" caused by the shortage of Libyan oil grades worth about $0.5 per barrel.

Saras said its refining margin after variable costs eased to $0.9 per barrel in the third quarter from $1.0 per barrel a year ago.

"The third quarter of 2011 has been another difficult period for the economy in general and for the European refining industry in particular," Saras Chairman Gian Marco Moratti said.

Saras said its comparable core earnings fell 17 percent in the third quarter hit by weak results at its R&M units while its adjusted net loss widened.

At 0915 GMT Saras and ERG shares were up 2.3 percent and up 0.89 percent respectively while the European oil and gas sector was up 0.36 percent. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mike Nesbit)