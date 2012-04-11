(Correct refinery capacity in second paragraph)

LONDON, April 11 The Milazzo refinery in Italy plans to undergo a partial maintenance shutdown for 40 days from the start of May, an industry source said on Wednesday.

The 160,000 barrel per day refinery, jointly owned by Kuwait Petroleum and Eni, plans to shut a desulphurisation unit from the start of May and reduce production of gasoil from 400,000 tonnes a month to 100,000 tonnes, the source said.

Crude oil runs will be cut by roughly half and be used for gasoline production. The refinery undergoes this type of maintenance about once every four years, the source said. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)