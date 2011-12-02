* Government to unveil new measures on Monday
* Pension reform, housing, asset tax among plans
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Dec 2 Mario Monti's government will
unveil austerity measures totalling 20-25 billion euros over the
next two years on Monday, government sources said, as Italy
seeks to shore up public finances but also help growth to head
off an acute debt crisis.
About 10-12 billion euros of the total will be used to cut
the budget deficit, the sources said, aimed at ensuring Italy
meets its goal of balancing the budget in 2013 despite a steep
economic downturn and rapidly rising borrowing costs.
The remainder will free up resources to try to re-generate
Italy's recession-bound economy.
Italy's cabinet is set to meet on Monday to approve the
measures, the prime minister's office said in a statement,
adding that two news conferences would be held immediately
afterwards - one for foreign reporters - to detail the plans.
The package will then be presented to the lower house of
parliament at 1500 GMT and to the Senate at 1700 GMT, the
statement said.
Measures are expected to include extending the retirement
age for many workers, liberalising professional services and new
taxes on private assets.
Monday's announcement will be a vital step for
re-establishing Italy's shattered credibility with financial
markets after a series of unfulfilled reform promises by the
previous centre-right government.
Monti has said the programme is aimed at ensuring Italy's
deficit cutting goals can be reached even as growth prospects
worsen in the euro zone's third largest economy.
Italy, one of the world's most heavily indebted and slowest
growing economies, faces the prospect of recession next year,
with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
forecasting gross domestic product will contract by 0.5 percent.
CUTS, TAXES
Under the new reform plan, programmed cuts to the national
health service budget will be accelerated by one year, to reduce
spending by 2.5 billion euros in 2012 and 5 bln euros from 2013,
according to a local government source.
The maximum limit for cash transactions, currently at 2,500
euros, will probably be reduced to 500 euros, a government
source said.
Ministers are also considering raising income taxes on
higher income brackets and hiking taxes on boats and other
luxury goods.
Political sources said a local housing tax (ICI) abolished
by Berlusconi's government will also be reintroduced, bringing
in estimated revenue of at least 3.5 billion euros per year.
Changes to pensions will be key, with eligibility
requirements toughened up for so-called seniority pensions which
are based on a combination of workers' age and the years for
which they have paid contributions.
(Writing by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Andrew Heavens)