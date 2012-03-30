(Adds quotes, background, details)

By James Mackenzie

ROME, March 30 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti tried on Friday to ease growing tensions with the parties which back his unelected government in parliament but promised to push on with labour reforms that are strongly opposed by unions and the centre-left.

After a four-month honeymoon following his appointment to stave off an imminent financial crisis, Monti has run into serious headwinds over his proposal to make it easier for companies to fire employees.

Italy's biggest union, the CGIL, plans to go on strike against the proposal and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which normally supports Monti, has threatened to force the premier to back down on the plans.

"We are going to carry on these policies for the structural reform of the country with determination," Monti told SkyTG24 news during a visit to Asia. "Of course we will give as much attention as possible in the current financial situation to take account of the greater social suffering there has been."

He repeated that there would be no need for further austerity measures, following the 33 billion euro package of spending cuts and tax rises passed in December to regain control of public finances and reassure panicked financial markets.

But he was forced to take action to calm a minor political storm at home, after making a remark in Japan apparently aimed at politicians who have been slow to back his planned reforms.

"The government enjoys high support in opinion polls, the parties do not," he told a conference in Tokyo.

In an open letter to the Corriere della Sera newspaper published on Friday, Monti said he regretted the misinterpretation of his comments.

"They were intended to underline the fact that even in a difficult political period, Italian political forces are showing themselves strong and capable of looking to the interests of the country," he said.

OPPOSITION

PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani welcomed Monti's letter but demanded that Monti drop a central element of the reform, a change which would remove the automatic right to reinstatement of workers deemed to have been laid off unjustifiably.

"This is a basic point for us which has to do with the rights of citizens and workers," he told reporters in Rome.

The standoff is being closely watched on financial markets, where yields on Italy's benchmark government bonds have reversed the fall seen for most of the year and climbed back over 5 percent as worries over the euro zone debt crisis have returned.

Political parties are manoeuvring ahead of local elections on May 6-7, and the left's opposition to the reforms has been countered by the centre-right PDL, the other main party backing the government, which wants the changes implemented as they stand.

Another test will come on April 13 when the three biggest union federations hold a joint rally against pension reforms already passed by the government.

Opinion polls show Monti's approval ratings are still well above those of any of the parties, but they also show a sharp dent in his popularity over recent weeks as the labour reform proposals have gained prominence.

The unelected government has had to tread a fine line between pushing through reforms it believes are needed to revive Italy's torpid economy and cut its huge public debt, and keeping enough political and social backing to implement them.

"Splitting the country is the last thing we want to do," said Labour Minister Elsa Fornero, who is piloting the job reform proposals. (Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Tim Pearce)