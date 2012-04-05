ROME, April 5 Italy's largest union, the CGIL pledged on Thursday to carry on planned strikes against Prime Minister Mario Monti's labour reform proposals despite a compromise which softened some of the government's original plans.

The CGIL, which plans 16 hours of stoppages including a day-long general strike to protest against plans which would make it easier for companies to fire employees, rejected the compromise announced by Monti as insufficient.

Monti said on Wednesday that the government would restore some scope for courts to order the reinstatement of individual workers laid off for business reasons in cases where the justification was deemed "clearly inexistent".

On Thursday, he said reinstatement would occur only in "very extreme and improbable" circumstances. (Additional reporting by Laura Viggiano, writing by James Mackenzie)