UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ROME, April 5 Italy's largest union, the CGIL pledged on Thursday to carry on planned strikes against Prime Minister Mario Monti's labour reform proposals despite a compromise which softened some of the government's original plans.
The CGIL, which plans 16 hours of stoppages including a day-long general strike to protest against plans which would make it easier for companies to fire employees, rejected the compromise announced by Monti as insufficient.
Monti said on Wednesday that the government would restore some scope for courts to order the reinstatement of individual workers laid off for business reasons in cases where the justification was deemed "clearly inexistent".
On Thursday, he said reinstatement would occur only in "very extreme and improbable" circumstances. (Additional reporting by Laura Viggiano, writing by James Mackenzie)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.