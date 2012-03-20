ROME, March 20 Italy's largest trade union will use all the means at its disposal to oppose the government's planned labour reform, Susanna Camusso, head of the left-wing CGIL said on Tuesday after talks with the government broke down.

Camusso accused Mario Monti's administration of "trying to solve the many problems of the labour market with the idea of easy firing", and said Monti had never shown any real willingness to change his initial stance on easing firing restrictions.

"We will mobilise, we will do everything necessary to counter this reform," Camusso said after three hours of talks with the government.

