ROME Oct 24 The Italian government will hold an extraordinary cabinet meeting at 6.00 p.m. 1600 GMT to discuss measures following the meeting of European Union leaders on Sunday and ahead of a second EU meeting on Wednesday, a statement on the government web site said on Monday.

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi came under heavy pressure from EU partners at the meeting to take quick action to spur growth in the stagnant economy and cut Italy's hige debt mountain. (Reporting By James Mackenzie)