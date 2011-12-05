(Repeats story that maoved late on Friday without changes)

ROME Dec 5 Mario Monti's new Italian government will present a package of measures on Monday to shore up public finances, help economic growth and try to head off an acute debt crisis.

The package aims to ensure Italy meets its goal of balancing the budget in 2013 despite a steep economic downturn and rapidly rising borrowing costs. It is also expected to reform areas such as the pension system and professional services.

Following are some of the measures expected.

TAXES

* Re-introduction of a local housing tax (ICI) abolished by Silvio Berlusconi's previous government (3.5 bln euros per year). The new version to change the basis on which it is assessed, potentially increasing the revenue raised.

* Possible adoption of tax on private assets. This is opposed by centre-right parties and the form and extent of the tax is still unclear.

* Increase in value added tax rates. It is not clear which of the VAT rates, currently at 4 percent, 10 pct and 21 pct, will be raised.

ASSET SALES

* Monti will implement Berlusconi's pledge to raise 5 billion euros per year from the sale of public real estate.

* The government is also expected to order the sale of stakes in some utilities controlled by local governments.

HEALTH CUTS

* Accelerate by one year cuts to the national health service budget currently planned for 2013 and 2014. This will reduce spending by 2.5 billion euros in 2012 and 5 bln euros from 2013.

PENSIONS

* The measures will reform and eventually abolish so-called seniority pensions, which are calculated on a mix of years of age and the number of years for which contributions have been paid.

The minimum retirement age for this type of pension will be raised by adjusting the formula which calculates the sum of contribution years and age needed to draw a pension.

Workers can currently retire after paying 40 years of contributions whatever their age, or if the sum of age and contribution years adds up to 96.

The minimum retirement age for seniority pensions is expected to be set at 63, with financial incentives to remain in work until 68 or 70. Unions want to make sure that workers can continue to retire after 40 years of contributions whatever their age.

* Eligibility for the standard old age pension, which takes no account of years worked, may be raised for men to 66 or 67 from 65.

For women in the private sector, it may be increased immediately to 62 or 63 from 60 and then gradually increased to reach the same age as for men in 2016-2018. This is an acceleration compared with the previous target date of 2026.

In the public sector women already have the same retirement age as men, at 65.

From the start of 2012 pensions will be calculated only on the basis of contributions paid into the system, rather than on end of career salaries. This was already the case for everyone except those who had already worked for 18 years in 1996.

The change will only affect the years of work from 2012 on, meaning that the "privileged" who had worked for 18 years before 1995 will still have their pensions based largely on end of career salary.

CASH CURBS

* A ban on cash transactions above 500 euros in an effort to tackle tax evasion.

LIBERALISATIONS

* An easing of current rules on entry requirements and minimum tariffs for professions such as lawyers or architects.

LABOUR MARKET

* Monti has said a major priority of his government reforming and decentralising Italy's "dual" labour market, divided between workers with iron-clad job protection guarantees and a growing army of others on precarious, short term contracts with very few rights.

However the contentious reforms needed will first be discussed with employers and trade unions and are unlikely to feature in the measures announced on Monday.

* One popular move that has already been promised by Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero is the introduction of a minimum wage. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, Francesca Piscioneri, Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Ron Askew)