ROME Oct 24 Italy's Northern League, coalition partners of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, are against any changes to the pension age, a senior party official said on Monday following mounting pressure from Rome's European partners to reform the system.

"The League has always been against it," Marco Reguzzoni, parliamentary leader of the party, told Italian television, in answer to a question about increasing the retirement age. "We've made alternative proposals which we will discuss in cabinet," he said.

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)