ROME Nov 9 Italy's government plans to change
job protection laws as part of a package of reforms that Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi has pledged to see approved in
parliament before he resigns, a Senator present at a meeting
with Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti.
Elio Lannutti, a senator from the small Italy of Values
party said the so-called maxi amendment to a financial bill
before parliament would include a measure easing restrictions on
redundancies. The measure has been fiercely opposed by unions.
Tremonti said the government would consult unions on the
measure although time is very limited with the package expected
to be passed by the weekend.
The law will also contain plans to sell off public real
estate and open up professions, the senator said.
It will attempt to meet the reform demands made by the
European Central Bank in a letter to Berlusconi's government
back in August, he said.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)