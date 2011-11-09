ROME Nov 9 Italy's government plans to change job protection laws as part of a package of reforms that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has pledged to see approved in parliament before he resigns, a Senator present at a meeting with Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti.

Elio Lannutti, a senator from the small Italy of Values party said the so-called maxi amendment to a financial bill before parliament would include a measure easing restrictions on redundancies. The measure has been fiercely opposed by unions.

Tremonti said the government would consult unions on the measure although time is very limited with the package expected to be passed by the weekend.

The law will also contain plans to sell off public real estate and open up professions, the senator said.

It will attempt to meet the reform demands made by the European Central Bank in a letter to Berlusconi's government back in August, he said. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)