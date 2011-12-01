BRUSSELS Dec 1 Italy's government is
planning incisive but fair reform of the pension system, welfare
and labour minister Elsa Fornero said on Thursday.
"On pensions and pension spending the government is
preparing and will announce within a few days an incisive reform
that respects equity among generations," Fornero said at a
meeting of European Union labour ministers.
Fornero added that the government would fully implement
existing austerity measures and strengthen them. She said the
government's reform plans would target the labour market, the
shadow economy and tax evasion.
(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio)