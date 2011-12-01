BRUSSELS Dec 1 Italy's government is planning incisive but fair reform of the pension system, welfare and labour minister Elsa Fornero said on Thursday.

"On pensions and pension spending the government is preparing and will announce within a few days an incisive reform that respects equity among generations," Fornero said at a meeting of European Union labour ministers.

Fornero added that the government would fully implement existing austerity measures and strengthen them. She said the government's reform plans would target the labour market, the shadow economy and tax evasion. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio)