ROME Feb 2 The Italian government will seek to pass reforms to the labour market even without the consent of unions, Labour Minister Elsa Fornero told union leaders on Thursday, according to an official close to the discussions.

Fornero is holding talks with unions and employers to introduce greater flexibility to the rigid system that offers strong job protection to some workers but condemns growing numbers of others to easily-terminated jobs with few benefits.

"There is a dialogue but the government will do everything it can not to miss the train; if we do it together, then we'll be happy but if not, the government will still seek to do it," she told the meeting, according to the official.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)