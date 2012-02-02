ROME Feb 2 The Italian government will
seek to pass reforms to the labour market even without the
consent of unions, Labour Minister Elsa Fornero told union
leaders on Thursday, according to an official close to the
discussions.
Fornero is holding talks with unions and employers to
introduce greater flexibility to the rigid system that offers
strong job protection to some workers but condemns growing
numbers of others to easily-terminated jobs with few benefits.
"There is a dialogue but the government will do everything
it can not to miss the train; if we do it together, then we'll
be happy but if not, the government will still seek to do it,"
she told the meeting, according to the official.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)