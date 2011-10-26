ROME Oct 26 A letter sent by the Italian government to European Union authorities is not a detailed outline of economic reform measures, Industry Minister Paolo Romani said on Wednesday.

"There is no road map on provisions for growth. The prime minister will decide the timetable and the details," Romani told reporters.

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sent a letter to EU partners with a number of reform intentions following demands for firm commitment to measures to lift growth and cut Italy's huge public debt before a summit on Wednesday night.

However disagreement with his main coalition ally blocked a key pension reform, underlining the problems his struggling government has faced in implementing meaningful measures.

(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)