ROME Oct 26 A letter sent by the Italian
government to European Union authorities is not a detailed
outline of economic reform measures, Industry Minister Paolo
Romani said on Wednesday.
"There is no road map on provisions for growth. The prime
minister will decide the timetable and the details," Romani told
reporters.
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sent a letter to EU
partners with a number of reform intentions following demands
for firm commitment to measures to lift growth and cut Italy's
huge public debt before a summit on Wednesday night.
However disagreement with his main coalition ally blocked a
key pension reform, underlining the problems his struggling
government has faced in implementing meaningful measures.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)