ROME, July 23 Italian regional authorities may
not be able to open schools after the summer break if spending
cuts planned in the government's latest spending review are
carried through, the head of the Union of Italian Provinces
(UPI) said on Monday.
"With these cuts we won't be able to guarantee the opening
of the school year," UPI President Giuseppe Castiglione told
reporters in Rome.
Piero Lacorazza, president of the province of Potenza in
southern Italy, said the comment was "not an exaggeration",
adding that "half of the provinces are in serious financial
difficulty".
The comment underscores growing concern about the financial
stability of Italy's local and regional governments as the
recession and cuts to central government spending bite into
their finances.
(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)