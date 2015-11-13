ROME Nov 13 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's government on Friday said it would raise the level at
which companies listed on the Milan stock exchange have to
communicate ownership changes to market watchdog Consob to 3
percent from 2 percent.
In a statement released after a Cabinet meeting, the
government said the new threshold was "more in line with the
experience of other European countries and would better balance
the needs of companies with the information requested by
investors".
The statement said the threshold for communication of
ownership changes for listed small-and-medium companies would be
5 percent.
The decree, which faces a non-binding review by parliament
before the government makes it law, also says that companies are
no longer obligated to report quarterly results unless the
market regulator says otherwise.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)