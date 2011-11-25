ROME Nov 25 European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn dismissed concerns on Friday that the euro zone crisis could lead to a break up of the single currency and said Italy would remain a core part of the bloc.

"I do not see the euro falling down," he told a news conference after meeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

"It is clear that the leaders of the euro area have underlined very firmly that they will do whatever it takes to ensure that the future of the euro is solid and stable," he said.

"Italy is a founding member state of the European Union and a founding member of the euro and a central part of the euro and it will remain so in the future." (Reporting By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer; editing by Crispian Balmer)