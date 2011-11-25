UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ROME Nov 25 Europe's new bailout fund should be operational next year as pressure mounts for swift action to contain the financial crisis, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday.
"For Italy and the euro zone it is essential that we shortly take decisions to reinforce financial firewalls and contain contagion," Rehn told a news conference after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.
He said the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's bailout fund, which has been the subject of extensive wrangling between European governments, should be ready to operate as soon as possible.
"The Commission believes the EFSF should become fully effective in 2012, not in 2013," he said. (Reporting By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer; editing by Crispian Balmer)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.