MILAN Nov 29 Italy must balance its budget in 2013 if it wants to regain credibility and improve mid-term growth prospects and should introduce fiscal measures worth 11 billion euros immediately, La Repubblica said on Tuesday citing the document on Italy that will be presented to the Eurogroup.

The risk of default "can increase rapidly in the absence of adequate responses", La Repubblica said, quoting the document signed by European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn.

Adequate measures were still possible given that the increase in bond spreads in the short term has "a limited impact on the budget", the Rehn document said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)