MILAN Nov 29 Italy must balance its
budget in 2013 if it wants to regain credibility and improve
mid-term growth prospects and should introduce fiscal measures
worth 11 billion euros immediately, La Repubblica said on
Tuesday citing the document on Italy that will be presented to
the Eurogroup.
The risk of default "can increase rapidly in the absence of
adequate responses", La Repubblica said, quoting the document
signed by European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn.
Adequate measures were still possible given that the
increase in bond spreads in the short term has "a limited impact
on the budget", the Rehn document said.
