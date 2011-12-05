BRUSSELS Dec 5 The European Union's
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on
Sunday that Italy's new austerity package was "timely and
ambitious" and should help Rome achieve a balanced budget in
2013.
Prime Minister Mario Monti unveiled a 30-billion-euro
($40.3 billion) package of austerity measures on Sunday,
raising taxes and increasing the pension age in a drive to
shore up Italy's strained finances and stave off a crisis that
threatens to overwhelm the euro zone.
"I welcome the adoption of the significant package of
budgetary and economic policy measures by the Italian
government," Rehn said in a statement.
"The Commission will carry out a detailed assessment of the
new package once we have received all the details. But overall
this set of measures is timely and ambitious, as it gives a
much needed signal of a new approach to economic
policy-making," he said.
Rehn said the new fiscal measures should help Italy meet
its target of a balanced budget in 2013.
This was essential, he said, "to reinforce the credibility
on the Italian economy, but also to regain control on the very
high debt and alleviate the burden on future generations of
Italians."
Rehn also said Italy would have to continue economic
reforms.
"The low growth potential of the Italian economy cannot be
corrected overnight, but the measures announced today will help
(by) removing some bottlenecks to growth. More is needed along
the lines that I indicated ... (on) Nov. 29."
