By Elisa Anzolin
| MILAN, Sept 29
Idea Real Estate is looking to
reach a market value of 500 million euros when it lists its
shares on the Milan bourse later this year, the head of the
Italian property trust said, betting on rising investor interest
for the Italian market.
The main asset of Idea RE will be bank branches and offices
leased to top Italian lender UniCredit which are worth
268 million euros ($301 million) net of debt.
These assets will be transferred to the Real Estate
Investment Trust (REIT) only after the market debut as part of
an accord with current owners who can opt to become either Idea
RE shareholders or be liquidated.
Through the listing, Idea RE will need to raise in cash the
difference between its goal market cap of 500 million euros and
the value of the UniCredit properties conferred.
Idea RE Chairman and Chief Executive Alessandro Pasquarelli
told Reuters in an interview the goal was to debut on the Milan
bourse between the end of November and the beginning of
December.
Italian REITs Sorgente RES and Coima RES also plan to go
public in coming months as the domestic property market shows
signs of picking up after a seven-year downturn.
Sorgente RES had aimed to list in July but had to postpone
its IPO due to market turmoil triggered by the Greek debt
crisis.
Idea RE, which filed its IPO request last week, expects to
have up to 500 million euros in debt once listed, Pasquarelli
said.
Idea RE is owned by Italian investment company DeA Capital
which will keep a minority stake following the IPO.
Deutsche Bank and UniCredit are global coordinators and
joint book-runners for the Idea RE IPO, while UBS is joint
book-runner.
(Writing by Francesca Landini and Valentina Za, editing by
Stephen Jewkes)