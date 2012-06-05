BRUSSELS, June 5 The European Union Commission has welcomed Italy's plans to reform the incentives scheme for renewable energy but said bureaucratic procedures included in the legislation needed to be looked at.

The EU spokesperson for energy at the Commission said in comments on Tuesday that the Commission welcomed the Italian government's plans to revise upward its national target for renewable electricity.

"At the same time, it is equally important to swiftly address non-cost barriers and streamline administrative procedures that too often affect the competitiveness of renewable energy projects," Marlene Holzner said.

In a decree in April Italy said it would scale back financial incentives for solar and other renewable energy that have inflated power bills more than expected.

It also said it will raise national renewable energy targets for 2020.

Many operators have complained about the excess bureaucracy in the decree, such as the creation of a register for renewable plant operators, which will add to costs.

"This statement (from the spokesperson) recognises that Italy is on the right path but makes some observations which we will study," Industry ministry undersecretary Claudio de Vincenti told Reuters in Milan on Tuesday.

A key meeting of a state body that regulates relations between the government and the regions is expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss the decree.

(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio and Svetlana Kovalyova, writing by Stephen Jewkes)