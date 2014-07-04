ROME, July 4 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said on Friday there was no polemic with Germany's government
over European fiscal policy and that Germany's central bank
should not comment on Italian government policies.
"I haven't seen any polemic with German politicians," Renzi
said at a news conference to launch Italy's 6-month presidency
of the European Union, when asked to comment on reports of a
rift with Germany over the scope for budget flexibility.
"If you are referring to the comments of some German
banker," Renzi continued, "the Bundesbank's job is to ensure
respect of its statutes, not to participate in Italy's political
debate." He added that "Europe belongs to its citizens, not to
bankers, either Italian ones or German ones."
On Thursday Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann that Italy should
complete structural reforms before calling for increased budget
flexibility.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones)