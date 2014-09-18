BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
GENOA/FLORENCE, Sept 18 The father of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is under investigation for fraudulent bankruptcy at a company he owned before it was dissolved, judicial sources said on Thursday.
Tiziano Renzi confirmed to Reuters he had been informed of the investigation into the financial management of his former company, which distributed newspapers. He said he had nothing to hide and was not concerned.
"I thank the magistrates because it is an act that will protect my rights. When I have time -- and this shows how worried I am -- I'll write a press release," he said.
Tiziano Renzi is a businessman and former local politician with the now defunct Christian Democrat party in the town of Rignano sull'Arno, near Florence. (Reporting by Paola Balsomini in Genoa and Silvio Ognibene in Florence; writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Andrew Roche)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.