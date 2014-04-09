VERONA, April 9 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi said on Wednesday he planned to ask Spain to treat foreign
firms bidding for a stake in top global olive oil bottler Deoleo
fairly.
On Tuesday, British private equity fund CVC Capital Partners
emerged as the frontrunner in bidding for Deoleo, two banking
sources said. Among other bidders was Italy's state-backed Fondo
Strategico Italiano (FSI), which had made an offer to buy a 30
percent stake in the Spanish group as it seeks to bring home
some local brands now under Deoleo.
Deoleo owns the well-known and widely distributed Italian
food oil brands Bertolli, Carapelli and Sasso.
"Italian companies sold the oil (brands) to Spain a few
years ago. If today the FSI or other Italian companies want to
buy them back on the open market, they have the sacrosanct right
to do it," Renzi said on the sidelines of the Vinitaly fair in
Verona.
"I'll talk with my friend (Spanish Prime Minister Mariano)
Rajoy," he added.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by
Lisa Jucca)