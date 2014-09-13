By Vincenzo Damiani
TARANTO, Italy, Sept 13 Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi said on Saturday he would decide the future of the
scandal-hit Ilva steel plant by Christmas, during a visit to the
site at Taranto in southern Italy where he was challenged by
protesters.
Ilva, Europe's largest steel plant by output capacity, is at
the centre of an environmental scandal which led the Italian
government to place it under special administration last year.
Trade union sources have said the world's largest steelmaker
ArcelorMittal and India's JSW Steel have
expressed interest in buying the plant, which industry body
Federacciai says is currently losing between 60-80 million euros
($78-104 million) a month.
Renzi said on Saturday that privately-owned Ilva, one of the
largest employers in southern Italy with around 20,000 workers,
was important for the whole country.
"There are talks in progress with companies willing to take
over the company. I will come back to Taranto to resolve the
issue by Christmas," Renzi said after a meeting local
authorities, business figures and trade unions.
About 100 angry protesters with opposing demands had
gathered to confront Renzi, shouting "Clown" and "Get out of
Taranto", and some tried to break a police barrier to get into
the meeting.
Some of the crowd, environmental activists, called for the
closure of the plant which prosecutors have alleged produced
toxic emissions that caused abnormally high levels of cancer and
respiratory illness in the region.
The demonstrators also included plant workers who demanded
reassurance over the future of the plant and job security.
(1 US dollar = 0.7716 euro)
