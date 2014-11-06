BRIEF-TerraForm Global announces receipt of Nasdaq letter
* Notification letter stated that because company has not yet filed form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016
MILAN Nov 6 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Thursday called on the European Commmission to prove it was more than a group of bureaucrats by changing EU budget rules to allow more room for spending on investments.
Speaking at a campus of telecoms group Alcatel Lucent near Milan, Renzi referred to an ongoing spat with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who this week took the 39-year-old premier to task over his dismissive attitude towards the Commission.
Renzi denied he had described the Commission as a "cove of bureaucrats" but said it had a "concrete chance to prove it isn't a place of bureaucracy by excluding spending on innovation, technology and broadband from the calculations of the Stability Pact."
(Writing By Gavin Jones)
* Notification letter stated that because company has not yet filed form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016
* Power solutions international inc files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing