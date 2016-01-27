ROME Jan 27 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
on Wednesday defeated the first of two no-confidence motions
brought by the opposition in parliament which accused the
government of having a conflict of interest during the rescue of
four small banks last year.
The Senate voted 178 to 101 to defeat the no-confidence
motion that would have prompted the collapse of Renzi's
government had he lost it. The second vote is underway.
Both motions accuse Renzi's government of having a conflict
of interest because his 35-year-old Reform Minister Maria Elena
Boschi held shares in one of the saved banks, and her father was
on the board.
