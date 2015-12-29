ROME Dec 29 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said on Tuesday he would consider his political career "to have
failed" if he loses a referendum on constitutional reform next
year.
Renzi has attached considerable political capital to a bill
which he says will make the country more governable.
It will reduce the number of senators by two-thirds and
strip the Senate of its ability to bring down a government and
sharply limit its scope to block legislation.
Because it involves a change in the constitution, the bill,
which is currently going through parliament, will have to be put
to a referendum. It is expected to be held in October.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella)