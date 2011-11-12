ROME Nov 12 Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi formally resigned on Saturday, ending one of the
most scandal-plagued eras in recent Italian history amid the
jeers of hundreds of protestors gathered in central Rome to
celebrate his departure.
President Giorgio Napolitano accepted Berlusconi's
resignation after a meeting in the presidential palace, his
office said.
Berlusconi, who failed to secure a majority in a crucial
vote on Tuesday, handed in his resignation after parliament
passed a package of measures demanded by European partners to
restore market confidence in Italy's strained public finances.
Former European Commissioner Mario Monti is expected to be
given the task of trying to form a new administration to face a
widening financial crisis which has sent Italy's borrowing costs
to unmanageable levels.