UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 22 The Italian Treasury may raise the real coupon on the new BTP Italia linked to domestic inflation it is selling this week from the current minimum level of 1.15 percent, the head of the debt management office said on Wednesday.
In an e-mailed statement, Maria Cannata said the coupon could be increased at the end of the sale "given market volatility over the past few days."
The Treasury sets a minimum level for the coupon of BTP Italia bonds ahead of the sale and can confirm it or raise once it is completed.
The BTP Italia currently on offer raised 4 billion euros in the first two days of the four-day sale, less than in the previous offering of a same-type bond in April.
"Topping 4 billion euros of retail orders in two days is without doubt a satisfactory result," Cannata said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources