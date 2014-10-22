(Adds total orders from retail investors, quote from lead manager)

MILAN Oct 22 The Italian Treasury may raise the real coupon on the new BTP Italia linked to domestic inflation it is selling this week from the current minimum level of 1.15 percent, the head of the debt management office said on Wednesday.

In an e-mailed statement, Maria Cannata said the coupon may be increased at the end of the sale "given market volatility over the past few days".

The Treasury sets a minimum level for the coupon of BTP Italia bonds before the sale and can confirm or raise it once it is completed.

Late on Wednesday, after three days of sales dedicated to retail investors, the BTP Italia raised 4.6 billion euros ($5.82 billion), nearly half of what the treasury pocketed in the previous offering of the same-type bond in April.

The offering will end on Thursday, after a sales day dedicated to institutional investors.

In April, Italy sold BTP Italia bonds worth a total of 20.6 billion euros.

"The treasury wanted to remind the market about its option to raise the coupon to woo institutional investors," one of the lead managers said, adding that the participation of professional buyers was important to give liquidity to the new issuance.

Should the treasury decide to change the coupon, Rome would up it slightly to 1.20-1.25 percent, a dealer said.

"Topping 4 billion euros of retail orders in two days is without doubt a satisfactory result," Cannata said earlier on Wednesday. (1 US dollar = 0.7899 euro) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Francesca Landini; Editing by larry King)